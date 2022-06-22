The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €650.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €650.00 ($684.21) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($678.95) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($705.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €729.64 ($768.05).

KER opened at €494.30 ($520.32) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €494.98 and its 200-day moving average is €590.25. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

