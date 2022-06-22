The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,056,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,031,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.