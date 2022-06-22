The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.03

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

