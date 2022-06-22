The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Robotti Robert raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 236,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

