The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $175.68

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.68 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 177.05 ($2.17), with a volume of 96337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.60 ($2.21).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.