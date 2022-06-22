The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $175.68

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.68 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 177.05 ($2.17), with a volume of 96337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.60 ($2.21).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,677.61). Also, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 10,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,702.60).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

