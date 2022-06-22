The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $875.00

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 875 ($10.72) and last traded at GBX 880.66 ($10.79), with a volume of 88199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906.50 ($11.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 14.06.

Get The Monks Investment Trust alerts:

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.