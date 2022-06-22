The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $875.00

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 875 ($10.72) and last traded at GBX 880.66 ($10.79), with a volume of 88199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906.50 ($11.10).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 14.06.
The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)
