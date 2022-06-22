The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises approximately 6.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Mosaic worth $42,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of MOS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 88,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

