The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 2.40. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $43.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

