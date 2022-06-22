The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2,714.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

