The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get RealReal alerts:

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,218 shares of company stock valued at $225,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.