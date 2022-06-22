The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

