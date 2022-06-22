The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

