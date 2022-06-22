The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Reduced by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $73.47 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,143 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

