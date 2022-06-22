The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $161.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

