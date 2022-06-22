Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $517.65. 6,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $482.97 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

