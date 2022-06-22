Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $658.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TMO opened at $513.54 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $482.97 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.47 and a 200-day moving average of $575.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

