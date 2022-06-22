Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.26. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.97 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

