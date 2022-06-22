Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

