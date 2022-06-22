Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.85

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.85 and last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 1665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 11.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Timken by 244.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Timken by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Timken by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

