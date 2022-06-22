Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Up 1.9%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 7,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPHE. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000.

