Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.43. 4,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,045 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,076 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000.

