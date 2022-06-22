Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
