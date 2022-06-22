Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

