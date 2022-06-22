Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.54. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 104,639 shares trading hands.
TTNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
