Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.54. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 104,639 shares trading hands.

TTNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

