Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tivity Health by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

