TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43.
About TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA)
Further Reading
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TLA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.