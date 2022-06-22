Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.22

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $896.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

