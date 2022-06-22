TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $152.95

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $152.95 and last traded at $155.38, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.04.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.