Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.11

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and traded as low as $20.40. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 18,655 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

