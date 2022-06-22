Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) were up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.