Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Up 2.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.