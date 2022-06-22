Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 502,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 376,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a market capitalization of C$49.73 million and a P/E ratio of -280.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.
About Tower Resources (CVE:TWR)
Featured Stories
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.