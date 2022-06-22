Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.35% of Townsquare Media worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

