TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $380.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 381.66 ($4.67), with a volume of 13589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($4.75).

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 453.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis bought 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £19,899.24 ($24,374.38).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

