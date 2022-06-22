TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $453.34

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 453.34 ($5.55) and traded as low as GBX 388 ($4.75). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.75), with a volume of 248,615 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 420.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,374.38).

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

