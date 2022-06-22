Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,702. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.