Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.46. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

