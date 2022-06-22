TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.60

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $76.81, with a volume of 703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

