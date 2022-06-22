Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 20,809 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 20,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $282,586.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,866,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 228,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $809.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of -1.09. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

