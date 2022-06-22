Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.28. Tricida shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2,633 shares traded.
Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,577,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,732,961.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 378,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,092. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
