TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

