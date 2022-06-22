TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYSE:TNET opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,116 shares of company stock worth $2,954,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 97,943 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

