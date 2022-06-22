Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.