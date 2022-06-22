Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 74,352 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

