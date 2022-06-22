Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.93

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.93 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 109.25 ($1.34). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 109.25 ($1.34), with a volume of 20,564 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.43.
Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)
