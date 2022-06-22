Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,522 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,726. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

