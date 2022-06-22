Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,288 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,798. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

