Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,012 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up about 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Terminix Global worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TMX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,525. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
Terminix Global Profile
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
