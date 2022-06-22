Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Invests $5.05 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 0.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. 71,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,644. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

