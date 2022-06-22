Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.63. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.28. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

