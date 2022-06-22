Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,914 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

CI traded up $6.15 on Wednesday, reaching $258.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

